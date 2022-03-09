National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.74. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

