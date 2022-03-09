Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Royal Vopak’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Vopak in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VOPKY stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. Royal Vopak has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

