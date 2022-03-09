Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.62

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.21). Capital shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19), with a volume of 637,731 shares traded.

CAPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.76) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £171.15 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

