Credit Suisse Group Boosts Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $14.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.33 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 3.43.
About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
