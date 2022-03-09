Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

