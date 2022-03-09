UBS Group Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $486.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $520.00 to $486.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.08.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $388.13 on Monday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.45 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

