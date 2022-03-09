Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 7,478 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown bought 12,810 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $116,416. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

