ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 341,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEV. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,265,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 860,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 1,538.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 859,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 806,974 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,241,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACEV opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

