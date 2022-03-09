Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

