Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dolby’s strategy of providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences bodes well for long-term growth. Higher adoption of Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies ensure growth for the company. Dolby Cinema technology is considered to be a major profit churner for the company. Robust financials and diligent capital deployment strategies help maintain a flexible capital structure and deliver value to shareholders. Dolby’s debt-to-capital ratio has always been zero, which implies that the company is less leveraged. However, Dolby’s performance has been negatively impacted on account of supply chain constraints and lower demand for electronic products, which are hampering its operating momentum. Costs of sales have been rising due to higher product costs and licensing expenses. Customer concentration is another headwind.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of DLB opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.34 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

