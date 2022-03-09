The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $13.60

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $13.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.
Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Cinemark by 401.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
