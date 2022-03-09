Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $386.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $301.62 on Monday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $251.64 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

