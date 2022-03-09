Yatsen (YSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YSG opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $634.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yatsen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 48,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

