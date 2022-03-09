Yatsen (YSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of YSG opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $634.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.
About Yatsen (Get Rating)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
