Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $21.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

PLUG stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Plug Power by 31,701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

