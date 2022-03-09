Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

