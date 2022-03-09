Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $25.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.
