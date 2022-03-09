Critical Comparison: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 36Kr and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.25%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than DHI Group.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22% DHI Group -23.63% 1.28% 0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 0.51 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.05 DHI Group $119.90 million 2.28 -$29.74 million ($0.64) -8.55

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DHI Group beats 36Kr on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances. Through the firm’s marketplaces, technology professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice, and personalized insights to best manage their careers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

