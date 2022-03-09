KeyCorp Comments on Big Lots, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Big Lots in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIG. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.89.

BIG opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Big Lots by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

