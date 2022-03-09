Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Decreased by Analyst

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.42. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.