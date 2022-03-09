Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

