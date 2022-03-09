CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.80.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
NASDAQ CCMP opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.18.
In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About CMC Materials (Get Rating)
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.