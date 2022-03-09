CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

