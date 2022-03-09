Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.07 Million

Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will post $47.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $52.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $28.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $226.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $258.15 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $268.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of -279.75 and a beta of 1.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,050.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,896 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 472,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 220,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,570 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.