Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.