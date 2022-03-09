Brokers Offer Predictions for Samsara Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Samsara in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Samsara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Samsara stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,604,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.