Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verona Pharma plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

VRNA stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.63. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

