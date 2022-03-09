CIBC Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.06.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

TSE PLC opened at C$32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$29.08 and a 52 week high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.