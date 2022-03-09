Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $11.90 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

