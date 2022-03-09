Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biotricity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
Shares of BTCY stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biotricity in the third quarter worth $35,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
About Biotricity (Get Rating)
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
