National Bank Financial Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $23.62 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

