Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRRWF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

