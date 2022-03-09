Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 32.5% in February

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.08. Yunji has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yunji by 239.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yunji by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yunji by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

