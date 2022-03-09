Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

NYSE SQSP opened at $25.67 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $34,672,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,302,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

