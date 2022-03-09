Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.32. Team shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 8,016,154 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Team by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Team by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Team by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

