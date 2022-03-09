Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Trading Up 2.7%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTC:CMDXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 24,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 5,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

About Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

