Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE EVC opened at $6.21 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $53,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

