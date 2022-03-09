Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Winmark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.22. Winmark has a 52-week low of $179.74 and a 52-week high of $277.99. The company has a market capitalization of $803.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

WINA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

