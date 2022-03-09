Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NYSE:TRC opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $471.05 million, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,675 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 830,972 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 328,767 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 560,705 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,615 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

