PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 166,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,785% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

