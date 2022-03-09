Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

