Geron (GERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geron stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $334.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,890.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Geron by 786.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Geron by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,238 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

