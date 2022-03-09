Geron (GERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Geron stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $334.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
