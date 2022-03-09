Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

