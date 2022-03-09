Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 52,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 373.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Earnings History for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

