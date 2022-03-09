General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of GD opened at $235.31 on Monday. General Dynamics has a one year low of $168.38 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

