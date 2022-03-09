General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.
Shares of GD opened at $235.31 on Monday. General Dynamics has a one year low of $168.38 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.01.
In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
