BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $25.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
SBSW stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
