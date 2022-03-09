BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $25.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SBSW stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

