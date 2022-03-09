Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

MAIN stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

