Innoviz Technologies Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

