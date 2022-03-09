Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CARA stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $626.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.