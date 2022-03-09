Benchmark Lowers Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $80.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.79% from the company’s current price.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $44.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a market cap of $605.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 477,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

