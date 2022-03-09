Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

