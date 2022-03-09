Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.58) to GBX 7,800 ($102.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

RBGLY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

