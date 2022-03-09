B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for RLI in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE:RLI opened at $103.25 on Monday. RLI has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in RLI by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

